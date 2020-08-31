Advertisement

Dodgeville School District improves virtual learning plan

Administrators add more hot spots and training to prepare for fall semester
By Elise Romas
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -The Dodgeville School District (DSD) has made many improvements to its virtual learning back-to-school plans.

Survey results sent out by Dodgeville administrators show two-thirds of families preferred in-person learning for students.

So, the district gave parents and guardians a choice; kindergarten through ninth graders have the option to be entirely virtual or in-person. Most 10-12 graders have a blended online and in-person schedule.

Technology Director Lisa Spady said the Dodgeville School District is in a much better place in fall, than they were in spring.

“I think they’re feeling a lot more prepared than they did in the spring too in order to do that, using Google and video production, I think they have a better handle on it and the software and video editing software that we’ve purchased for them,” Spady said.

After some more questionnaires, Dodgeville has a more accurate number this semester for families who need hot spots.

“We’re in the process now serving through our online registration process to get a better sense of whether or not people do not have internet connection to broadband or issues even if they do have a connection of some sort,” Spady said.

Spady also said, even with these new plans to start out the semester, the district is prepared to go all virtual if they had to.

