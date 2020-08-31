Advertisement

Dr. Deborah Birx visits Wisconsin to talk pandemic response

By Tajma Hall
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - From the White House to Wisconsin, leader of the U.S. Coronavirus response team is in Madison Monday to meet with Governor Evers and state health officials.

Dr. Deborah Birx says she is pleased with the state’s response to the pandemic. Her trip to Wisconsin is part of a tour she’s been on since the end of June. Her team is traveling to meet with state leaders to get a sense of what is working.

Birx says information learned during these visits is critical as the White House Coronavirus Task Force makes recommendations for the rest of the country.

This trip comes as the United States tops six million COVID-19 cases since the start of the year.

As for Wisconsin, Birx says she is seeing a positive response to the mask mandate and local safety ordinances in place. “In Madison, we did see a very high acceptance of mask wearing among university students as well as the local population. We see your restaurants and hotels really abiding,” she said.

Right now, she says her concern is for rural communities and those traveling and that what happens next is really in the hands of individual communities.

“My big take home from this particular state has been seeing the level of partnership between the different private and public entities and I think that’s part of the secret sauce in Wisconsin is your ability to work together as a team,” said Dr. Birx.

Birx also talked about schools reopening and gave a warning to UW students about large gatherings during the upcoming Labor Day holiday.

Wisconsin is Birx’s 24th stop. She now heads to Chicago.

