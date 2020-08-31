Advertisement

‘Fanning the flames’: Dems accuse Trump of stoking violence

News outlets report that the visit is timed to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the end of the war.(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Democrats are accusing President Donald Trump of trying to inflame racial tensions as he unleashed a flurry of tweets Sunday about a deadly clash between his supporters and protesters in Portland, Oregon.

Trump’s critics also pointed to the president’s plans to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, the site of another police-involved shooting. Local Democratic leaders denounced Trump’s plans to visit Kenosha.

A man was shot and killed in Portland after a large caravan of Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the city’s streets.

In tweets Sunday, Trump praised the caravan participants as “GREAT PATRIOTS!” and blamed the city’s Democratic mayor for the death.

