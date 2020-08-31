Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff to honor Dane Co. Sheriff Deputy Treadwell

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers has signed an executive order ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half staff on Monday, Aug. 31, in honor of deceased Dane County Sheriff Deputy Rich Treadwell.

Deputy Treadwell passed away at the age of 61 on Aug. 22 after he had contracted COVID-19 in the line of duty.

“This virus continues to devastate families and communities across our state. This is a reminder to all of us the danger our first responders, healthcare professionals, and others are in as they serve their communities during a global pandemic,” Gov. Evers said. “Deputy Treadwell had a selfless dedication to his community and the people he served in Dane County for over 25 years. On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, we honor his memory and share our deepest condolences with Deputy Treadwell’s family, friends, and community.”

With a very heavy heart and sadness that Sheriff Mahoney informs you of the passing of Deputy Richard “Rick” Treadwell,... Posted by Dane County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 22, 2020

