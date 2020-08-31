Kenosha Co. will add body cams to next year’s budget plan, Co. Exec. says

KENOSHA, Wis. (WMTV) - After a week of violent protests sparked by the shooting of a Black man seven times by a Kenosha police officer, Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser committed to getting body cameras for the members of the Kenosha Sheriff’s Dept.

Krueser explained Monday that money for the cameras will be included in the budget he will submit about six weeks from now. The Kenosha Co. board would then review the entire budget and likely ratify it sometime in November.

“I hear the community’s call for more transparency, and I can tell you that body cameras will be funded next year,” Kreuser said.

Announcing the move, he noted that board members had passed a resolution prior to the shooting of Jacob Blake and the subsequent violent protests that captured national headlines.

While Krueger’s announcement may mean sheriff’s deputies will someday soon be wearing body cams, the officer who shot Blake, Ofc. Rusten Sheskey, worked for the Kenosha Police Department, which is run by the city.

More than three years ago, community leaders unanimously endorsed implementing them, however the city has no done so in the years since.

