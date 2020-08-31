Advertisement

Local bakeries and food banks partner to help one another amid pandemic

When a customer makes a purchase from a participating bakery, they are given the chance to purchase a loaf for someone in need.
By Tajma Hall
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Neighbor Loaves is a new program created to support bakeries, millers and farmers throughout the Midwest grain supply chain while addressing bread shortages for emergency feeding programs.

Origin Breads is a local participant who donates their loaves to Second Harvest Foodbank of SWI. Owner and Head Baker, Kirk Smock says the program began as a response to the pandemic and has grown since March.

When a customer makes a purchase from a participating bakery, they are given the chance to purchase a loaf for someone in need. This is all done online. The idea is the purchase supports a local bakery and a local food bank.  “We plan on growing it and just keeping it going and having it branch off into other donation-based products,” said Smock.

There are two participating bakeries in Madison:

Madison Sourdough

ORIGIN Breads

Cress Spring Bakery in Blue Mounds is also participating.

These bakeries are among nearly 20 participating throughout the Midwest as part of the Artisan Grain Collaborative.

Collectively, across five states, the program has donated more than $15,000 loaves since the start of the pandemic.

To find out more, visit: http://graincollaborative.com/neighbor-loaves/

