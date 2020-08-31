Advertisement

Madison to set up over 200 absentee voting drop-off sites at parks

(Gray tv)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison City Clerk’s Office wants to make it easier for the more than 70,000 people who have requested absentee ballots for this November’s election to hand in their votes.

With that in mind, election officials have teamed up with their counterparts in the Parks Division for two special events that are designed to officer voters plenty of places to go. For two Saturdays in the coming weeks, poll workers will set up in 206 city parks to accept absentee ballots. The poll workers will even serve as witnesses, if the voter needs one.

The Democracy in the Park event is set to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 26 and Saturday, October 3. If the weather is bad on either of those days, they will head to the park on the following day instead.

A full list of all of the parks involved is available here.

