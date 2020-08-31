Motorcycle rider killed in Rock Co. crash identified

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the 31-year-old Clinton man killed while riding his motorcycle in the Town of Bradford.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, James P. Chrislaw was pronounced dead early Sunday morning shortly after arriving at a local hospital. It preliminary investigation indicates he died from injuries sustained in the wreck.

According to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded around 4:40 a.m. to reports of a motorcycle crash on S. Carves Rock Road, south of E. Larson Road. The incident report indicates a deputy found Chrislaw unresponsive near a crashed Harley Davidson motorcycle.

First responders began treating him at the scene before Chrislaw was taken to Janesville, Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. On Sunday, investigators said they had not determined if alcohol was a factor. They did note however that the driver was not wearing a helmet.

