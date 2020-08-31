Advertisement

Motorcycle rider killed in Rock Co. crash identified

A crash causes a big traffic back-up on Route22A.
A crash causes a big traffic back-up on Route22A.(WCAX)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the 31-year-old Clinton man killed while riding his motorcycle in the Town of Bradford.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, James P. Chrislaw was pronounced dead early Sunday morning shortly after arriving at a local hospital. It preliminary investigation indicates he died from injuries sustained in the wreck.

According to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded around 4:40 a.m. to reports of a motorcycle crash on S. Carves Rock Road, south of E. Larson Road. The incident report indicates a deputy found Chrislaw unresponsive near a crashed Harley Davidson motorcycle.

First responders began treating him at the scene before Chrislaw was taken to Janesville, Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. On Sunday, investigators said they had not determined if alcohol was a factor. They did note however that the driver was not wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Madison to set up over 200 absentee voting drop-off sites at parks

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison City Clerk’s Office wants to make it easier for the more than 70,000 people who have requested absentee ballots for this November’s election to hand in their votes.

Coronavirus

UW, UW Health picked to help run COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and UW Health were selected to participate in a study to test AstraZeneca’s new candidate for a coronavirus vaccine.

News

Ten shell casings found on Madison’s south side

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Police say several people reported hearing gunshots near Goodman Park Sunday night.

State

Silver Alert issued for Sheboygan man who may be with sister

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Armando has Alzheimer’s disease. He cannot read or write.

Latest News

News

Madison Cook It Forward initiative helps keep restaurant doors open, fight food insecurity amid pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Local bakeries and food banks partner to help one another amid pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Sun Prairie Public Library launches Racial Literacy initiative

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Gov. Evers urges President Trump to reconsider decision to visit Kenosha Tuesday

Updated: 11 hours ago

Local

Sun Prairie Public Library launches Racial Literacy initiative

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
The library hopes their Racial Literacy initiative can be a first step to building a more inclusive community.

News

MPD: Man arrested for eighth OWI offense

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say they arrested a man for his eighth OWI offense Sunday after witnessing him driving irresponsibly near the downtown Madison area.