MPD arrest man sitting in stolen car from Chicago, with stolen handgun

Marshaun T. Stevens
Marshaun T. Stevens(Dane County Sheriff's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - MPD arrested a 19-year-old man Sunday night after allegedly finding him sitting inside a stolen car with a handgun that was also stolen.

According to an incident report, MPD found Marshaun T. Stevens around 11:20 p.m. in a parking lot on the 400 block of West Gilman Street inside a stolen Ford Taurus from Chicago. MPD said Stevens had a loaded 99 mm, with an extended magazine, inside a fanny pack he was wearing. The gun was also stolen from Marquette County.

Police took him to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, receiving stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon.

