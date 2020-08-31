MPD break down a door, drag man off of suspect he allegedly deeply bit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police had to drag a man off of the victim he allegedly assaulted and gave deep bite wounds to early Saturday morning.

According to an incident report, the victim, 49, called for help repeatedly around 4:55 a.m. at an apartment on the 300 block of East Mifflin Street. A resident of another apartment heard the cries and called police.

MPD continued by saying the victim later told them that Leroy T. Doyle, 40, had pulled a window air conditioner out to gain access into the apartment where he was hanging out.

When MPD arrived at the apartment, they were unable to get anyone to open a door, so they forced it open. They found Doyle on top of the victim and dragged him away. The victim said Doyle was “acting crazy” and repeatedly assaulted him.

Doyle had a gash on his forehead and was taken to a hospital. Police added that when Doyle is released, he will be arrested for battery, burglary and disorderly conduct. Doyle will also be arrested for a parole violation.

MPD added that the victim said he knew his attacker, but not well.

