Advertisement

MPD break down a door, drag man off of suspect he allegedly deeply bit

.
.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police had to drag a man off of the victim he allegedly assaulted and gave deep bite wounds to early Saturday morning.

According to an incident report, the victim, 49, called for help repeatedly around 4:55 a.m. at an apartment on the 300 block of East Mifflin Street. A resident of another apartment heard the cries and called police.

MPD continued by saying the victim later told them that Leroy T. Doyle, 40, had pulled a window air conditioner out to gain access into the apartment where he was hanging out.

When MPD arrived at the apartment, they were unable to get anyone to open a door, so they forced it open. They found Doyle on top of the victim and dragged him away. The victim said Doyle was “acting crazy” and repeatedly assaulted him.

Doyle had a gash on his forehead and was taken to a hospital. Police added that when Doyle is released, he will be arrested for battery, burglary and disorderly conduct. Doyle will also be arrested for a parole violation.

MPD added that the victim said he knew his attacker, but not well.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Dr. Deborah Birx visits Wisconsin to talk pandemic response

Updated: 1 hour ago
Recurring 5 p.m. news recording

Local

MPD: Speeding driver smashes into firehouse door after crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
An overnight crash sent a speeding driver’s vehicle right into a Madison Fire Dept. firehouse early Tuesday morning.

State

Sen. Ron Johnson to welcome President Trump in Kenosha Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Associated Press
Sen. Ron Johnson said in a statement that he will welcome President Trump on Tuesday when he plans to visit Kenosha.

Coronavirus

DHS didn’t report many COVID-19 cases or tests Monday following computer glitch

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Low Monday totals for new COVID-19 cases aren’t unusual for the state Dept. of Health Services.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

Local

Kenosha Co. will add body cams to next year’s budget plan, Co. Exec. says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
After a week of violent protests sparked by the shooting of a Black man by a Kenosha police officer, Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser committed to getting body cameras for the members of the Kenosha Sheriff’s Dept.

Local

WEC shows off absentee ballot info to all registered voters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Wisconsin Elections Commission will be mailing voting and deadline information for the general election on Tuesday to those who did not have an absentee ballot application on file.

Local

MPD arrest man sitting in stolen car from Chicago, with stolen handgun

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
MPD arrested a 19-year-old man Sunday morning after finding him sitting inside a stolen car with a stolen handgun.

Local

MPD: Man steals money from cash register, fights gas station employee

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A man who was said his food was taking too long to make at a restaurant Saturday afternoon grabbed a handful of cash from the register, fought an employee and drove away.

Local

Parisi: Dane Co. deputy Treadwell made a difference for many

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi made a statement Monday about the death of a deputy who died due to COVID-19, saying he made a difference in the lives of many in the community.