MPD: Man arrested for eighth OWI offense

The man allegedly refused to perform field sobriety tests when asked by police.
Troy Peterson Mug Shot
Troy Peterson Mug Shot(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say they arrested a man for his eighth OWI offense Sunday after witnessing him driving irresponsibly near the downtown Madison area.

According to an incident report, police stopped the man’s vehicle around 4 p.m near the intersection of East Washington Avenue and North Baldwin Street.

Police say the driver, 57-year-old Troy Peterson, “behaved oddly and smelled of intoxicants.” Peterson allegedly refused to perform field sobriety tests when asked by police.

As a result, Peterson was arrested and taken to a local hospital for a blood draw.

