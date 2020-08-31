MPD: Man arrested for eighth OWI offense
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say they arrested a man for his eighth OWI offense Sunday after witnessing him driving irresponsibly near the downtown Madison area.
According to an incident report, police stopped the man’s vehicle around 4 p.m near the intersection of East Washington Avenue and North Baldwin Street.
Police say the driver, 57-year-old Troy Peterson, “behaved oddly and smelled of intoxicants.” Peterson allegedly refused to perform field sobriety tests when asked by police.
As a result, Peterson was arrested and taken to a local hospital for a blood draw.
