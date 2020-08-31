MPD: Man arrested for eighth OWI offense

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say they arrested a man for his eighth OWI offense Sunday after witnessing him driving irresponsibly near the downtown Madison area.

According to an incident report, police stopped the man’s vehicle around 4 p.m near the intersection of East Washington Avenue and North Baldwin Street.

Police say the driver, 57-year-old Troy Peterson, “behaved oddly and smelled of intoxicants.” Peterson allegedly refused to perform field sobriety tests when asked by police.

As a result, Peterson was arrested and taken to a local hospital for a blood draw.

