MPD: Man steals money from cash register, fights gas station employee

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A quick trip to the convenience store for a bite to eat took a violent turn when the customer apparently got sick of waiting for his food to cook.

The incident happened around 1:05 p.m. at a restaurant inside the Amstar gas station at 1129 S. Park Street. A customer became upset with the length of time that it was taking for his food to be prepared, then demanded his money back from an employee of the gas station, according to an incident report.

MPD said when the employee told the man there would be no refund since his order was already being cooked, then the man reached over the counter and grabbed money from the cash register. Police continued by saying the man ran out of the door with the employee right behind him and the two fought in the parking lot. The report did not say how much money the man took.

The employee was hit several times in the head, and told police he thought he lost consciousness briefly.

MPD said the suspect got in his car and drove away. They did not mention what the suspect or his car looked like.

