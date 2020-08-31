MPD: Speeding driver smashes into firehouse door after crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An overnight crash sent a speeding driver’s vehicle right into a Madison Fire Dept. firehouse early Tuesday morning.

The firefighters were asleep in the back of the station, in the 1200 block of Williamson St., around 1 a.m. when the car skidded into one of the apparatus bay door, blocking in one of the fire trucks, the Madison Police Dept. incident report indicated.

Investigators said the 19-year-old driver, Robert Echols, admitted he was going approximately 65 mph down Williamson St., when his vehicle struck another car at the S. Few St. intersection. They noted Echols’ car was badly damaged in the crash.

The incident report noted the teenager was not impaired at the time of the crash. Three ecstasy tabs were found on him and he was booked on counts of possession of amphetamine and bail jumping.

Echols was also cited for reckless driving, operating after suspension, non-registration, and operating without insurance.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.