Portage School District is ready for in-person learning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Typically around 800 students are inside Portage High School, this year that number is down to 400. Students with the last name A through K will go to class in-person Monday and Tuesdays, every student is virtual on Wednesdays, then students with the last name L through Z will go to class in-person Thursday and Friday.

Josh Sween, the Superintendent, said the school district tried to think of everything. “We changed our air filter system, switched out the hand dryers for paper towels in the bathrooms and split attendance in half,” Sween said.

Students will be required to wear masks at all times in the building. There are one-way and social distance markers in the hallway. There are no lockers this year for middle and high school students, they are allowed to carry backpacks.

The school will be deep cleaned, sanitized, and disinfected every Wednesday. Elementary school students will eat lunch in their classrooms, while the middle and high school students will eat socially distant with only one side of the table as an option.

Sween says that when the district sent out the survey to parents there was an overwhelming request for in-person. Sween says that there are even some who wish classes were five-days a week, but Sween says in a district with about 2400 kids total this was the safest option.

“We believe that we have thought of everything,” Sween says. “I just hope there isn’t a little thing we missed.”

There are three nurses at the three different schools, elementary, middle, and high school. There is a new isolation room that will be used for students who express symptoms during the school day.

More information about Portage and their reopening plans click here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.