President Trump tweets his actions saved Kenosha

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Donald Trump claimed credit for saving Kenosha with his insistence the National Guard activate and deploy there. However, President Trump’s approval of federal assistance did not come until the day after the first Guard members were dispatched to the Wisconsin city.

“If I didn’t INSIST on having the National Guard activate and go into Kenosha, Wisconsin, there would be no Kenosha right now, Also, there would have been great death and injury,” the first half of President Trump’s tweet read.

If I didn’t INSIST on having the National Guard activate and go into Kenosha, Wisconsin, there would be no Kenosha right now. Also, there would have been great death and injury. I want to thank Law Enforcement and the National Guard. I will see you on Tuesday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2020

According to a timeline laid out by Rep. Bryan Steil, the Republican congressman obtained President Trump’s approval for federal assistance sometime Tuesday. At that time, Gov. Tony Evers rejected the offer.

On the same day, Evers doubled the contingent of National Guard soldiers activated to attempt to keep the protests peaceful and declared a state of emergency that would allow the Adjutant General to activated even more, if needed.

The timelines did not indicate if Evers’ moves came before or after the Trump administration’s offer.

Following the deaths of two people during that night’s protests, Evers doubled the deployment again, this time raising the total number of Wisconsin Guard members activated to 500, and said he will work with other states to enlist more help from the National Guard and state patrol agencies. On Thursday, he revealed Guard members from Alabama, Arizona, and Michigan would be coming.

Those announcements, last Wednesday, came minutes after President Trump tweeted federal law enforcement officers would be heading to Wisconsin, as well. “TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER!” the president tweeted at the time.

...TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020

President Trump’s tweet this Monday went on to thank law enforcement and the National Guard for their help working to contain the protests.

“I will see you on Tuesday!” he concluded, referencing his planned trip to the city this week – a trip Evers has asked him to reconsider.

