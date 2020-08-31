Semi truck crash blocks Interstate lanes on Madison’s East Side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A crash involving three semi trucks blocked two northbound lanes of I-39/90/94 in Madison just before High Crossing Boulevard Monday afternoon.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. and it was cleared about 35 minutes later.

They said one of the semi trucks jackknifed, causing damage to two other trucks.

No injuries are reported.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.