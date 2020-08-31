Advertisement

Semi truck crash blocks Interstate lanes on Madison’s East Side

Semi crash onI-39/90/94 in Madison on Aug. 31, 2020.
Semi crash onI-39/90/94 in Madison on Aug. 31, 2020.(WMTV)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A crash involving three semi trucks blocked two northbound lanes of I-39/90/94 in Madison just before High Crossing Boulevard Monday afternoon.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. and it was cleared about 35 minutes later.

They said one of the semi trucks jackknifed, causing damage to two other trucks.

No injuries are reported.

County Executive Joe Parisi says Dane Co. deputy Treadwell made a difference for many

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi made a statement Monday about the death of a deputy who died due to COVID-19, saying he made a difference in the lives of many in the community.

Summer of uncertainty continues for State Street businesses, three months after first round of unrest

Madison police chief Vic Wahl reflects back on the tumultuous time in city's history

Indiana representative proposes bill preventing convicted protesters eligibility for unemployment assistance

Indiana Republican State Senator Jim Banks has proposed a house bill that would ban protesters committing crimes like acts of violence, looting or vandalism from federal unemployment assistance.

Wisconsin Republicans take no action on policing bills

Republicans who control the Legislature say they don’t intend to take any immediate action on the bills Monday.

Black lawmakers, community organizers urge increased investment before special session

The news conference started less than two hours before the Wisconsin state assembly was set to convene.

President Trump tweets his actions saved Kenosha

President Donald Trump claimed credit for saving Kenosha by insisting the National Guard activate and deploy there.

Madison to set up over 200 absentee voting drop-off sites at parks

The Madison City Clerk’s Office wants to make it easier for the more than 70,000 people who have requested absentee ballots for this November’s election to hand in their votes.

Motorcycle rider killed in Rock Co. crash identified

The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the 31-year-old Clinton man killed while riding his motorcycle in the Town of Bradford.

UW, UW Health picked to help run COVID-19 vaccine

The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and UW Health were selected to participate in a study to test AstraZeneca’s new candidate for a coronavirus vaccine.

Ten shell casings found on Madison’s south side

Police say several people reported hearing gunshots near Goodman Park Sunday night.