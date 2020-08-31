Advertisement

Sen. Ron Johnson to welcome President Trump in Kenosha Tuesday

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to examine Department of Homeland Security personnel deployments to recent protests on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Washington.
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to examine Department of Homeland Security personnel deployments to recent protests on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Washington.(Toni Sandys/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
By Juliana Tornabene and Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sen. Ron Johnson said in a statement that he will welcome President Trump on Tuesday when he plans to visit Kenosha.

“It is a sad state of affairs when Governor Evers asks the president of the United States to stay out of Wisconsin,” Johnson said. " Throughout this rolling tragedy, I’ve pleaded for calm but also for political leadership that provides the resolve and manpower to end the rioting and allow the safe reopening of downtown Kenosha.”

The senator also mentioned that even if protests do not result in riots, lost lives and property destruction, they can “lengthen into a siege like we have seen in Portland and Seattle” if not contained. Johnson continued by saying that the constitutional rights of business owners and their employees are being denied and preventing them from earning a living.

Johnson said now is the time to support law enforcement and the citizens of Kenosha. “It is not the time to encourage activities that will keep Kenosha boarded up and shut down,” he added.

White House spokesman Judd Deere told reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday that Trump will be meeting with law enforcement officers and “surveying” some of the damage in Kenosha from recent protests that turned destructive.

