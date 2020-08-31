Silver Alert issued for Sheboygan man who may be with sister

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Sheboygan man.

Armando Rodriguez, 68, was last seen at 9:10 p.m. Sunday at a group home in the 4700 block of Hunters Glen Dr.

Armando has Alzheimer’s disease. He cannot read or write.

The Silver Alert states that prior to Armando’s disappearance, a woman was seen at the end of the group home driveway. It’s believed to be Armando’s sister who lives in Milwaukee. It’s possible they could be in the Milwaukee area or in the Wisconsin Dells area. There was no description of the vehicle.

Armando’s sister is approximated 60-70 years old with a small-to-medium frame. She has light, short, curly hair.

ARMANDO RODRIGUEZ DESCRIPTION

Hispanic male

5′6″

190 pounds

Brown eyes

White hair

Mustache and beard

Wearing blue jeans or camoflauge pants; white t-shirt with American flag; watches on each wrist

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement.

