Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Sheboygan man who may be with sister

Armando Rodriguez, 68, was last seen at 9:10 p.m. Sunday at a group home in the 4700 block of Hunters Glen Dr.
Silver Alert
Silver Alert(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Sheboygan man.

Armando Rodriguez, 68, was last seen at 9:10 p.m. Sunday at a group home in the 4700 block of Hunters Glen Dr.

Armando has Alzheimer’s disease. He cannot read or write.

The Silver Alert states that prior to Armando’s disappearance, a woman was seen at the end of the group home driveway. It’s believed to be Armando’s sister who lives in Milwaukee. It’s possible they could be in the Milwaukee area or in the Wisconsin Dells area. There was no description of the vehicle.

Armando’s sister is approximated 60-70 years old with a small-to-medium frame. She has light, short, curly hair.

ARMANDO RODRIGUEZ DESCRIPTION

  • Hispanic male
  • 5′6″
  • 190 pounds
  • Brown eyes
  • White hair
  • Mustache and beard
  • Wearing blue jeans or camoflauge pants; white t-shirt with American flag; watches on each wrist

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Madison to set up over 200 absentee voting drop-off sites at parks

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison City Clerk’s Office wants to make it easier for the more than 70,000 people who have requested absentee ballots for this November’s election to hand in their votes.

Local

Motorcycle rider killed in Rock Co. crash identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the 31-year-old Clinton man killed while riding his motorcycle in the Town of Bradford.

Coronavirus

UW, UW Health picked to help run COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and UW Health were selected to participate in a study to test AstraZeneca’s new candidate for a coronavirus vaccine.

News

Ten shell casings found on Madison’s south side

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Police say several people reported hearing gunshots near Goodman Park Sunday night.

Latest News

News

Madison Cook It Forward initiative helps keep restaurant doors open, fight food insecurity amid pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Local bakeries and food banks partner to help one another amid pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Sun Prairie Public Library launches Racial Literacy initiative

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Gov. Evers urges President Trump to reconsider decision to visit Kenosha Tuesday

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

MPD: Man arrested for eighth OWI offense

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say they arrested a man for his eighth OWI offense Sunday after witnessing him driving irresponsibly near the downtown Madison area.

News

Athletes sign letter of solidarity with Invest In Us

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 40 professional athletes signed a letter in solidarity with the Invest In Us coalition, demanding accountability for the Wisconsin police officer who shot Jacob Blake.