Summer of uncertainty continues for State Street businesses, three months after first round of unrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vandalism, looting, and property damage plagued downtown Madison’s most iconic corridor in late May and early June. State Street went from the “place to be in town” to blocks of shattered glass and graffiti.

Looking back on the unrest, Madison police chief Vic Wahl says that time was the most difficult period of his nearly three decades with MPD.

“I’ve been doing this job for 29 years and certainly there have been all sorts of incidents where I’ve been in dangerous situations and been in some scary things myself. But frankly, none of that compared to this,” said Wahl.

Another round of unrest in late August put many business owners on edge, but what happened at the end of May and the beginning of June was traumatizing for many.

“We had our windows smashed, the door was smashed,” said Thomas Beckwith, owner of the Fair Trade Coffee House on State Street. “You didn’t know what to expect every morning when you woke up and came down to look at the business… if it was still there, wasn’t there, what was gone,”

Beckwith boarded up and stayed in business.

“People came from all over for like the first two weeks, it was so busy down here; people wanted to take pics of the mural and experience it, they wanted to see it,” he said.

But for some businesses, the damage was extensive. Fontana Sports was broken into and looted on June 2nd. The sports apparel company had tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise stolen, forcing them to close the store more than two months. Goodman’s Jewelers was also burglarized with a massive mob stealing $10,000 worth of jewelry.

“Obviously we had a lot of people whose lives were probably changed permanently,” said Wahl.

When asked why MPD officers didn’t stop or engage the looters, Chief Wahl responded:

“At no time was there any decision by me or any commander that said ‘hey we are going to let this go’ but when you’re dealing with a large, violent, angry, hostile crowed spread out -- it wasn’t just downtown, we had looting citywide -- so it’s not as simple as just having two cops in a patrol car saying ‘hey, stop’. You have to be much more deliberate about how you going to respond to a large and violent crowd,”

Chief Wahl also feels his officers don’t get enough credit for how they responded.

“There’s a certain element of the community that thinks we didn’t do enough to stop the looting then there’s another element who says we were heavy-handed and used to too much force and shouldn’t have done anything,” he said. “The whole issue was sort of the police’s fault and you’re kind of ‘damned if you do, damned if you don’t’. But our response and the way we reacted to it is my responsibility and no one else’s,”

In a June survey conducted by the Central Business Improvement District (BID), there are 152 businesses on State Street and 100 businesses responded to the survey. Forty say they are unlikely to reopen, although that number is likely going to rise, according to BID.

“It’s just unfortunate. I feel for the business owners, all of them,” said Taylor Kuypers, a downtown resident for the past five years.

“I think a lot when people think Madison, they think State Street, it’s the place to be,” he said.

Kuypers would like to see one big change to help State Street bounce back. Right now, only certain vehicles are allowed to drive down State Street like buses, emergency vehicles, and delivery drivers. Kuypers would like to see the street shut down to all vehicles.

“One of the things I would like to see happen is have it all pedestrian and have law enforcement on their feet interacting with people. I think that would be awesome,” he said.

For Beckwith, the memory of what happened earlier this summer brings some pain.

“I had to eventually self-heal myself and let go,” he said. “I had to like move forward with my life,”

While he’s moving on, he knows that those days of unrest are something he’ll always look back on for the rest of his life.

“I still remember I probably will never forget,” he added.

