Advertisement

Sweden reports no COVID deaths for a week

Sweden has a lower population density than many COVID-19 hot spots
Sweden has registered fewer COVID deaths than Spain, the United Kingdom or Italy.
Sweden has registered fewer COVID deaths than Spain, the United Kingdom or Italy.(Source: EXPRESSEN; CNN)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Sweden has not reported any deaths due to COVID-19 for more than a week.

Data from the nation’s public health agency show the last death was recorded on Aug. 23.

Sweden has imposed lighter restrictions when compared to other European nations.

The country has registered fewer COVID deaths than Spain, the United Kingdom or Italy.

However, Sweden has a much lower population density than those coronavirus hot spots.

When compared to closer neighbors, such as Denmark and Finland, Sweden’s death toll is higher.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, about 5,800 people have died from coronavirus in the country.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Sen. Ron Johnson to welcome President Trump in Kenosha Tuesday

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Associated Press
Sen. Ron Johnson said in a statement that he will welcome President Trump on Tuesday when he plans to visit Kenosha.

Coronavirus

DHS didn’t report many COVID-19 cases or tests Monday following computer glitch

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Low Monday totals for new COVID-19 cases aren’t unusual for the state Dept. of Health Services.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

National

Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Some residents in Kenosha fear a planned visit by President Donald Trump after unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake may stir more emotions and cause more violence and destruction in the divided southeastern Wisconsin city after several days of peace.

Latest News

Local

Kenosha Co. will add body cams to next year’s budget plan, Co. Exec. says

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
After a week of violent protests sparked by the shooting of a Black man by a Kenosha police officer, Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser committed to getting body cameras for the members of the Kenosha Sheriff’s Dept.

Local

WEC shows off absentee ballot info to all registered voters

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Wisconsin Elections Commission will be mailing voting and deadline information for the general election on Tuesday to those who did not have an absentee ballot application on file.

National Politics

House to subpoena postmaster general over mail delays

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats are aggressively pursuing oversight of postal operations after President Donald Trump railed against mail-in ballots.

National

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero arrested on terror charges, say police

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A well-known critic of President Paul Kagame, Rusesabagina had been living outside Rwanda since 1996 and police did not say where he was apprehended. He had been living in Belgium and then in Texas in the U.S.

National Politics

Biden: Trump keeps saying 'if' he was president

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Biden: Trump keeps telling us if he was president you'd feel safe. Well he is president, whether he knows it or not.

Local

MPD arrest man sitting in stolen car from Chicago, with stolen handgun

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
MPD arrested a 19-year-old man Sunday morning after finding him sitting inside a stolen car with a stolen handgun.