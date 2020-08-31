Advertisement

Ten shell casings found on Madison’s south side

Police say several people reported hearing gunshots near Goodman Park Sunday night
.
.(WMTV)
By Allie Purser
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating after ten shell casings were found on Madison’s south side Sunday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, several people called and said they heard gunshots around 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of Cedar and Hickory Street, near Goodman Park. When officers got to the scene, they found ten shell casings.

So far, police do not believe anyone was hit. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Madison Cook It Forward initiative helps keep restaurant doors open, fight food insecurity amid pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Local bakeries and food banks partner to help one another amid pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Sun Prairie Public Library launches Racial Literacy initiative

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Gov. Evers urges President Trump to reconsider decision to visit Kenosha Tuesday

Updated: 10 hours ago

Latest News

News

MPD: Man arrested for eighth OWI offense

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say they arrested a man for his eighth OWI offense Sunday after witnessing him driving irresponsibly near the downtown Madison area.

News

Athletes sign letter of solidarity with Invest In Us

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 40 professional athletes signed a letter in solidarity with the Invest In Us coalition, demanding accountability for the Wisconsin police officer who shot Jacob Blake.

Local

Local bakeries and food banks partner to help one another amid pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tajma Hall
Neighbor Loaves is a new program created to support bakeries, millers and farmers throughout the Midwest grain supply chain while addressing bread shortages for emergency feeding programs.

News

‘Fanning the flames’: Dems accuse Trump of stoking violence

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats are accusing President Donald Trump of trying to inflame racial tensions as he unleashed a flurry of tweets Sunday about a deadly clash between his supporters and protesters in Portland, Oregon.

News

Madison Cook It Forward initiative helps keep restaurant doors open, fight food insecurity amid pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
In it’s ninth week, the project has served more than 5,000 meals.

News

Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff to honor Dane Co. Sheriff Deputy Treadwell

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Governor Tony Evers has signed an executive order ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half staff on Monday, Aug. 31, in honor of deceased Dane County Sheriff Deputy Rich Treadwell.