Ten shell casings found on Madison’s south side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating after ten shell casings were found on Madison’s south side Sunday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, several people called and said they heard gunshots around 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of Cedar and Hickory Street, near Goodman Park. When officers got to the scene, they found ten shell casings.

So far, police do not believe anyone was hit. No arrests have been made.

