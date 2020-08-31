Advertisement

UW, UW Health picked to help run COVID-19 vaccine

File
File(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison will be part of the vanguard for a latest round of COVID-19 vaccine testing.

The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and UW Health were selected to participate in a study to test AstraZeneca’s new candidate for a coronavirus vaccine.

“Our entire team has been working diligently for months to bring this important clinical trial to our state, and now Wisconsinites have an opportunity to be part of solving this crisis,” chief clinical research officer at UW Health and SMPH Betsy Nugent said.

UW is one of 100 clinical sites in the U.S. that will participate in this round of tests, UW explained. They plan to enroll approximately 1,600 people to take part in the study, which is expected to last two years. Around 30,000 people will participate nationwide.

To participate, candidates need to be 18-year-old, either healthy or have medically stable chronic diseases, and have never been diagnosed with COVID-19. People interested in learning more about the study can get more information by emailing uwcovidvaccine@clinicaltrials.wisc.edu, by calling their hotline at 608-262-8300 or 833-306-0681, or by going online to https://www.c19vaccinestudy.com/

Those who are selected will receive either the vaccine or a placebo and will return regularly for tests to monitor their health. Those procedures include physicals, getting their blood pressure and heart rate checked, blood tests, and COVID-19 testing.

UW says results published in The Lancet from the previous two phases of the trial showed the AstraZeneca vaccine delivered a strong immune response in all participants.

Dr. William Hartman, assistant professor of anesthesiology at SMPH, will be leading UW’s effort in the study.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Madison to set up over 200 absentee voting drop-off sites at parks

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison City Clerk’s Office wants to make it easier for the more than 70,000 people who have requested absentee ballots for this November’s election to hand in their votes.

Local

Motorcycle rider killed in Rock Co. crash identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the 31-year-old Clinton man killed while riding his motorcycle in the Town of Bradford.

News

Ten shell casings found on Madison’s south side

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Police say several people reported hearing gunshots near Goodman Park Sunday night.

State

Silver Alert issued for Sheboygan man who may be with sister

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Armando has Alzheimer’s disease. He cannot read or write.

Latest News

News

Madison Cook It Forward initiative helps keep restaurant doors open, fight food insecurity amid pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Local bakeries and food banks partner to help one another amid pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Sun Prairie Public Library launches Racial Literacy initiative

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Gov. Evers urges President Trump to reconsider decision to visit Kenosha Tuesday

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

MPD: Man arrested for eighth OWI offense

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say they arrested a man for his eighth OWI offense Sunday after witnessing him driving irresponsibly near the downtown Madison area.

News

Athletes sign letter of solidarity with Invest In Us

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 40 professional athletes signed a letter in solidarity with the Invest In Us coalition, demanding accountability for the Wisconsin police officer who shot Jacob Blake.