WEC shows off absentee ballot info to all registered voters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission showed off voting and deadline information they will be mailing to all registered voters on Tuesday who did not have an absentee ballot application on file.

The mailer will be sent out to those who had an application on file as of June 30. The WEC noted in a press release that those who requested an absentee ballot for the November general election after June 30 do not need to reapply.

There are three ways to vote in the general election, according to the WEC.

The first is voting at the polls, between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday Nov. 3. Voters can find their polling place online or call 866-868-3947.

The second option is casting your absentee ballot in-person, before election day. The WEC noted voters will need to call their municipal clerk’s office to find out about their community’s absentee voting options, locations and hours of operations.

The third way to vote this November is requesting an absentee ballot on the WEC’s website. Voters may also request their ballot by mail, using the included request form and postage-paid envelope. The WEC mentioned this request must be received by 5 p.m. on October 29, by them or your municipal clerk.

The WEC noted that voters must be up to date in their registration in order to vote in-person or request an absentee ballot, including current name and address.

