Advertisement

AP FACT CHECK: Trump misstates what happened in Kenosha

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is not waiting for a trial to sort out what happened on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, where prosecutors say a 17-year-old with a semi-automatic rifle fatally shot two men on a night of protest and violence. He’s giving an account at odds with the authorities who charged Kyle Rittenhouse with homicide.

In remarks before his trip Tuesday to Kenosha, Trump also falsely claimed credit for a National Guard deployment that he actually did not authorize. Wisconsin’s Democratic governor did.

TRUMP, asked if was going to condemn the actions of Rittenhouse: “We’re looking at all of it. And that was an interesting situation. You saw the same tape as I saw. And he was trying to get away from them, I guess; it looks like. And he fell, and then they very violently attacked him. And it was something that we’re looking at right now and it’s under investigation. But I guess he was in very big trouble. He would have been — I —he probably would have been killed.” — news conference Monday before traveling to Kenosha on Tuesday.

THE FACTS: His implication that Rittenhouse only shot the men after he tripped and they attacked him is wrong. The first fatal shooting happened before Rittenhouse ran away and fell.

Trump did not say whom he meant by “they” — the two men he shot or others in pursuit of him. But he spoke in defense of someone who opposed racial-justice protesters, who authorities say was illegally carrying a semi-automatic rifle and who prosecutors accuse of committing intentional homicide.

According to the criminal complaint released by prosecutors, victim Joseph Rosenbaum was shot and killed first, after following Rittenhouse into a parking lot, where Rosenbaum threw a plastic bag at the gunman and tried to take the weapon from him.

The medical examiner found that Rosenbaum was shot in the groin and back — which fractured his pelvis and perforated his right lung and liver — and his left hand. He also suffered a superficial wound to his left thigh and a graze wound to his forehead.

Rittenhouse then ran down the street and was chased by several people trying to stop him and shouting that he just shot someone, according to the criminal complaint and cellphone video footage.

He tripped and fell. Anthony Huber, who was carrying a skateboard, was shot in the chest after apparently trying to wrest the gun from Rittenhouse, the complaint said. A third man was shot and injured.

Rittenhouse’s lawyer said he acted to defend himself.

___

TRUMP: “One of the reasons I’m making the trip today and going to Wisconsin is we’ve had such a big success in shutting down what would be, right now, a city — that would’ve been Kenosha — a city that would’ve been burnt to the ground by now. And we’re going to really say hello to law enforcement and the National Guard. And it all stopped immediately upon the National Guard’s arrival.” — remarks Tuesday before boarding Air Force One to Wisconsin.

THE FACTS: That’s a distortion. He had nothing to do with the deployment of the National Guard in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers activated the state’s National Guard the day after a Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake, sparking protests and violence over police actions and racism. When National Guard forces from three other states came in to help, it was because the governor had asked for that help from fellow governors, not the White House.

Evers said National Guard troops from Arizona, Michigan and Alabama were operating under the control of those states and Wisconsin, “not in a federal status.” National Guards answer to governors and sometimes state legislatures, not Washington.

___

Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin.

___

EDITOR’S NOTE — A look at the veracity of claims by political figures.

___

Find AP Fact Checks at http://apnews.com/APFactCheck

Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Graceland, Levitt Shell vandalized with ’Defend the Police’ graffiti

Updated: moments ago
Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” mark the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Blvd.

Coronavirus

CDC has not reduced the death count related to COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Some widely shared social media posts suggest the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “backpedaled” on the number of deaths caused by COVID-19, but an AP Fact Check finds that’s not true.

National Politics

Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence ‘domestic terrorism’

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man hit seven times in the back by police as he was getting into a car while they were trying to arrest him.

Local

Two Beloit city employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The City of Beloit announced Tuesday afternoon that two city employees recently tested positive for COVID-19.

National

Graceland, Levitt Shell in Memphis vandalized with 'Defund the Police' graffiti

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” mark the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Blvd.

Latest News

State

Governor’s office announces no-interest loans for damaged Kenosha businesses

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Kenosha businesses that suffered damage in the last week can receive up to $20,000 in no-interest loans to help cover repair costs.

National Politics

Mnuchin spars with Democrats on new virus aid, economy

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Congressional investigators say they have identified lapses pointing to possible fraud and abuse in the Trump administration’s coronavirus relief program, including more than $1 billion awarded to small businesses that received multiple loans.

National

Facebook, Twitter suspend Russian network ahead of election

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The company said it started investigating the network based on information from the FBI about its off-Facebook activities.

National

Portland protests shift focus to mayor amid rising tensions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Oregon, shifted their focus to the city’s mayor, and police declared a riot as people broke windows and vandalized property.

Local

Dane County Farmers’ Market to continue hybrid market for shoppers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Dane County Farmers’ Market shoppers can continue to enjoy fresh goods thanks to a successful hybrid market period.

National

Concerns grow over vaccines and schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Concerns over how and when a vaccine for COVID-19 will be approved.