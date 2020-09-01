Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects in Dane County after traffic stop
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says it’s looking for a white man and woman after an incident Monday night.
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are searching for two suspects they called “armed and dangerous” in Dane County after a traffic stop Monday night.
According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started around 11:30 p.m. in the town of Pleasant Springs, before moving to Cottage Grove. Officials shared that two people ran away during a traffic stop.
Deputies shared that they are looking for a white man and woman, but had no further description.
A tweet from Dane County Emergency Management early Tuesday morning said that authorities are “attempting to locate two armed/dangerous subjects.” They encouraged people to lock their doors and stay inside.
This is a developing situation, we are working to learn more and will update with the latest information.
