Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects in Dane County after traffic stop

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are searching for two suspects they called “armed and dangerous” in Dane County after a traffic stop Monday night.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started around 11:30 p.m. in the town of Pleasant Springs, before moving to Cottage Grove. Officials shared that two people ran away during a traffic stop.

Deputies shared that they are looking for a white man and woman, but had no further description.

A tweet from Dane County Emergency Management early Tuesday morning said that authorities are “attempting to locate two armed/dangerous subjects.” They encouraged people to lock their doors and stay inside.

Dane County Notification System Message:Dane County Sheriff's Department is attempting to locate two armed/dangerous subjects. Lock your doors and remain inside — Dane County EM (@DaneCountyEM) September 1, 2020

This is a developing situation, we are working to learn more and will update with the latest information.

