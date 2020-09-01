Advertisement

Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects in Dane County after traffic stop

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says it’s looking for a white man and woman after an incident Monday night.
By Allie Purser
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are searching for two suspects they called “armed and dangerous” in Dane County after a traffic stop Monday night.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started around 11:30 p.m. in the town of Pleasant Springs, before moving to Cottage Grove. Officials shared that two people ran away during a traffic stop.

Deputies shared that they are looking for a white man and woman, but had no further description.

A tweet from Dane County Emergency Management early Tuesday morning said that authorities are “attempting to locate two armed/dangerous subjects.” They encouraged people to lock their doors and stay inside.

This is a developing situation, we are working to learn more and will update with the latest information.

