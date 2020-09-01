Advertisement

Bucks drop game one against the Heat, 115-104

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler (22) dunks the ball after getting past Milwaukee Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball conference semifinal playoff game, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler (22) dunks the ball after getting past Milwaukee Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball conference semifinal playoff game, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By George Balekji
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee opened the second round the NBA playoffs with 115-104 a loss to the Miami Heat.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored just 18 points on 6-12 shooting while pulling down 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Miami’s Jimmy Butler was the best player on the floor Monday night as he scored 40 points on 13 makes while shooting 12-13 from the free throw line. The 40 dropped by Butler was a new career-high in a playoff game.

Milwaukee was led in scoring by 28 points from Khris Middleton, followed by 24 from Brook Lopez. Kyle Korver scored 11 points off the bench.

Even while allowing 104 points, Miami’s defense was the story of the night as they did not allow the Bucks to score more than 23 points in any of the final three quarters, after the Bucks led 40-29 at the end of the first.

