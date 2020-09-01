Advertisement

Bucks players upset with Wisconsin Legislature’s inaction

Both the state Senate and Assembly met for less than 30 seconds each before ending the session.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) dribbles around Orlando Magic forward James Ennis III (11) during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) - Milwaukee Bucks players and the team’s coach say they are disappointed that Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature didn’t take action on policing reform bills during a special session Monday called by Gov. Tony Evers.

Bucks guard Kyle Korver said Tuesday it was “disappointing” to see the Legislature do nothing. Bucks forward Khris Middleton said the team wants to bring awareness to the Legislature’s inaction.

Both the state Senate and Assembly met for less than 30 seconds each before ending the session.

Evers called lawmakers into a special session after a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer shot Jacob Blake in the back on Aug. 23.

