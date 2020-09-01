Calmer second half of week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Scattered showers and storms continue to impact the area through the evening hours. A cold front will sag south of the area tonight taking with it the rain chances. This will set the stage for a beautiful middle of the week. Sunshine and temperatures around 80 expected. A quick moving cold front will swing through Thursday with a few sprinkles. The bigger story will be gusty winds.

Nice weather can be expected to kick off the holiday weekend as High Pressure moves in. Enjoy it, because big changes expected by the second half of the weekend. A strong cold front will bring showers and storms Sunday. This will linger into Monday with some of the coldest air of the season. Labor day itself will be one of the coldest in recent memory with highs only into the 60s. Cooler temperatures will linger into much of next week.

