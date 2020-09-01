Advertisement

Calmer second half of week

Gusty Winds Thursday
Madison
Madison(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Scattered showers and storms continue to impact the area through the evening hours. A cold front will sag south of the area tonight taking with it the rain chances. This will set the stage for a beautiful middle of the week. Sunshine and temperatures around 80 expected. A quick moving cold front will swing through Thursday with a few sprinkles. The bigger story will be gusty winds.

Nice weather can be expected to kick off the holiday weekend as High Pressure moves in. Enjoy it, because big changes expected by the second half of the weekend. A strong cold front will bring showers and storms Sunday. This will linger into Monday with some of the coldest air of the season. Labor day itself will be one of the coldest in recent memory with highs only into the 60s. Cooler temperatures will linger into much of next week.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert: Rain showers and a few storms likely Monday

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT
|
By James Parish
A cold front will bring in a round of scattered showers and a few storms late Monday morning through Monday afternoon

Forecast

Today is SUN-Day

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:28 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Expect a lot of sunshine, seasonable temperatures and low humidity levels on Sunday

Forecast

First Alert: Refreshingly cool night ahead

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT
|
By James Parish
Temperatures will tumble into the 40s and 50s Saturday night.

Forecast

Less heat, humidity and storms this weekend

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:32 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
This weekend will be pleasant with highs in the 70s and low humidity levels.

Latest News

Weather Headlines

Portage residents feeling ‘lucky’ after strong storms cause near-misses

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT
|
By Michelle Baik
Thursday night storms caused two close-call incidents in Portage.

Forecast

Sunshine and pleasant weekend temperatures

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:57 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Rain pushes out for now.

News

FIRST ALERT DAY: Flash Flood Warning in effect

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:09 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect across portions of Juneau, Adams and Monroe counties.

News

FIRST ALERT DAY: Severe thunderstorms possible Friday

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:06 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
NBC15 meteorologists have declare today a First Alert Day due to the threat of severe thunderstorms.

Forecast

Scattered showers and storms tonight

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
First Alert Day Remains In Place

Forecast

FIRST ALERT DAYS: Tracking dangerous heat and multiple rounds of heavy rain and strong storms

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:18 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Severe weather will be possible late Thursday - Friday