Advertisement

CDC has not reduced the death count related to COVID-19

As of Aug. 26, the CDC says, there were more than 160,000 deaths where COVID-19 was listed on the death certificate.
CDC building sign
CDC building sign(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not “backpedal” on the number of deaths caused by COVID-19, reducing the figure from nearly 154,000 to just over 9,000, as social media posts claimed.

The term “Only 6%” trended widely on Twitter over the weekend as supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory promoted tweets that falsely suggested the CDC had updated its records to show that only 6% of U.S. deaths tied to COVID-19 were legitimate. President Donald Trump was among those who tweeted the information, which was later taken down by Twitter for violating platform rules.

The posts, which received hundreds of thousands of shares online, were based on a regularly updated CDC data table showing underlying conditions for those who died of COVID-19. The conditions included high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity, as well as problems that are caused by COVID-19 itself, such as respiratory failure and pneumonia.

The CDC data table is based on an analysis of death certificates that mention COVID-19 as a cause. For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned, the CDC notes.

The other 94% list COVID-19 and other conditions together. Among those deaths, there were, on average, 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death, the public health agency said.

As of Aug. 26, the CDC said, there were 161,332 deaths where COVID-19 was listed on the death certificate. Social media users over the weekend posted an older screenshot of the data that showed 153,504 deaths. The posts used the 6% figure to claim the U.S. death toll was much lower — 9,210.

“CDC just backpedaled (quietly) and adjusted the U.S. COVID deaths from 153,504 to 9,210. Admitting that their numbers are so (expletive) that they are off by a whopping 94%,” said a post being shared on Facebook Monday.

But such claims misrepresent the data. A death isn’t excluded from the COVID-19 tally just because the person was obese or had diabetes or dementia. Someone with heart problems can still be killed by COVID-19, and the death certificate could mention both as contributing.

Experts say it’s not surprising that so few people who died from COVID-19 had no underlying conditions listed on their death certificates. It is rare for people not to have multiple medical issues at death.

“The underlying cause of death is the condition that began the chain of events that ultimately led to the person’s death,” Dr. Robert Anderson, who oversees the CDC’s death statistics work, said in a statement. “In 92% of all deaths that mention COVID-19, COVID-19 is listed as the underlying cause of death.”

Also, while death certificates are supposed to list any causes or conditions that contributed, past research has shown that the documents aren’t perfect. Doctors might not know – or specify – all the reasons behind a particular death.

More important, the CDC figures show what medical professionals have been saying since the outset of the pandemic — that the virus tends to have a more severe impact on people with underlying conditions.

For example, people died with diabetes not because of it, said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious-diseases expert at Vanderbilt University.

“If it hadn’t been for the COVID virus infection, these people would be living today,” he said. “So yes, although they have contributing underlying chronic health factors, it’s still the COVID virus that killed them.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Two Beloit city employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The City of Beloit announced Tuesday afternoon that two city employees recently tested positive for COVID-19.

State

Governor’s office announces no-interest loans for damaged Kenosha businesses

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Kenosha businesses that suffered damage in the last week can receive up to $20,000 in no-interest loans to help cover repair costs.

Local

Dane County Farmers’ Market to continue hybrid market for shoppers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Dane County Farmers’ Market shoppers can continue to enjoy fresh goods thanks to a successful hybrid market period.

State

AP FACT CHECK: Trump misstates what happened in Kenosha

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
While presidents can tap rarely used powers to use federal officers for local law enforcement, there is no National Guard with national reach for Trump to send around the country.

Latest News

Coronavirus

DHS: Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 cases reported across Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Dept. of Health Services reported the highest number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in a single day since late July.

Local

Health officials note importance of children keeping up with vaccinations despite virtual schooling

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Many children may be starting the school year virtually this year, but health officials want to remind parents that it is still important for them to be up to date on vaccinations.

Local

Kenosha unrest causes $2M in damage to city-owned property

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say damage to city-owned property from violence that erupted over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is estimated at nearly $2 million so far.

State

Pence plans Labor Day visit to La Crosse

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House announced Tuesday that Pence plans to visit Dairyland Power Cooperative and deliver remarks.

News

Sheriff: Both suspects caught in Dane Co. chase in which shots were fired at deputies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Officials say the incident started when the pair ran away during a traffic stop late Monday night.

National

White House coronavirus task force report shows Iowa has highest case rate, recommends stricter mitigation measures

Updated: 3 hours ago
A White House coronavirus task force report called for the closure of bars in 61 counties, a statewide mask mandate and plans from universities to test all students as COVID-19 cases increased across the state in recent weeks.