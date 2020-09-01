Dane Co. to allow in-person classes for students with disabilities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County health officials have updated their rules barring in-person classes for most area students.

On Tuesday, Public Health Madison & Dane County announced it would amend its Emergency Order #9 to allow students with a disability or who have an individualized education program to return to class.

The agency made the change in recognition of the fact those students’ needs may require face-to-face instruction under 34 CFR Secs. 300.320-300.324 and Wis. Stats. Sec. 115.78(2).

In its statement announcing the change, health officials reiterated that under the order students in grades 3-12 are still required to start the year virtually.

Public and private schools can still remain open, with precautions, for in-person classes with kindergartners through 2nd graders.

