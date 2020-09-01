Advertisement

Dane Co. to allow in-person classes for students with disabilities

(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County health officials have updated their rules barring in-person classes for most area students.

On Tuesday, Public Health Madison & Dane County announced it would amend its Emergency Order #9 to allow students with a disability or who have an individualized education program to return to class.

The agency made the change in recognition of the fact those students’ needs may require face-to-face instruction under 34 CFR Secs. 300.320-300.324 and Wis. Stats. Sec. 115.78(2).

In its statement announcing the change, health officials reiterated that under the order students in grades 3-12 are still required to start the year virtually.

Public and private schools can still remain open, with precautions, for in-person classes with kindergartners through 2nd graders.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

First day of school adjustments for Milton students

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
The district and contracted bus company Go Riteway Transportation have come up with a plan they say is the safest option for kids during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back To School

Portage School District is ready for in-person learning

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:01 AM CDT
|
By Amelia Jones
Portage School District highlights the new safety precautions for students, teachers and staff heading into the start of the school year in-person.

Back To School

Dodgeville School District improves virtual learning plan

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:48 AM CDT
|
By Elise Romas
The Dodgeville School District has made some changes to its virtual learning method for the fall semester.

News

“Learning pods” rise in popularity as families seek options during pandemic

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT
|
By Isabel Lawrence
Pandemic or learning pods are on the rise as parents look for options during virtual learning.

Latest News

Education

St. Ambrose Academy to petition state Supreme Court to rescind school closure order

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
St. Ambrose Academy is among several diocesan schools that are petitioning to the state Supreme Court against Dane County’s “unconstitutional and unlawful” school closure order.

Education

New USDA restrictions limit free meals for children in Janesville

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
New restrictions by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture will not allow the School District of Janesville to provide free meals to all children in the community, but only to students enrolled at the district.

News

Freshmen orientation introduces Milton high school students to COVID-19 changes

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Older students helped guide 9th graders through the new school and safety measures for in-person learning.

Local

Kodie’s Legacy: Raising Awareness for Youth Mental Health

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:53 PM CDT
|
By Tajma Hall
The mother of 10-year-old Kodie Dutcher shares a powerful message after losing here daughter to suicide.

Back To School

Mineral Point Schools has first day of classes

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The superintendent of Mineral Point School District described the first day of school Monday as a lot of excitement and a lot of anxiety.

Back To School

Fall River prepares to send kids back-to-school in-person

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT
|
By Amelia Jones
Temperature checks, social distancing, masks and sanitizing techniques are all part of the safety measures Fall River has implemented for the upcoming school year.