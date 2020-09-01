Dane County Farmers’ Market to continue hybrid market for shoppers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Farmers’ Market shoppers can continue to enjoy fresh goods thanks to a successful hybrid market period.

The market will continue their Saturday Hybrid Market through October 31 on Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center.

According to a news release, there are two ways for customers to buy directly from the market.

The first option allows for customers to preorder their goods on the DCFM’s online marketplace and then drive-thru between 7-9 a.m. to pick up their order.

The second way customers can shop the farmers’ market is by shopping in-person from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the walk-up market. A spokesperson for the market noted that this is a new ending time.

The spokesperson continued to say that since starting the preorder model in April, customers have spent over $845,000.

“In a year that is filled with so much uncertainty, these sales opportunities are critical to the viability of our family farmers,” said Market Manager, Sarah Elliott.

Elliot noted that there is a strict code of conduct to keep shoppers safe if they choose to do the walk-up method.

