Detectives recover handgun, magazine, $2.6k on suspect during drug investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While arresting a 25-year-old Madison man in connection to a cocaine dealing investigation, the Dane County Narcotics Task Force Detectives recovered a .40 caliber handgun with an extended magazine containing 28 rounds of ammunition in the suspect’s car and $2,600 in the suspect’s pocket, according to Madison police.

Lucas J. Anderson was arrested on Aug. 17 in the 1800 block of Fordem Ave.

Anderson was tentatively charged with delivery of cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm and a parole hold.

