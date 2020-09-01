Advertisement

DHS: Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 cases reported across Wisconsin

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dept. of Health Services reported the highest number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in a single day since late July, however that figure may be skewed by technological problems the agency suffered over the weekend.

Nearly 1,000 new cases were recorded Tuesday, the agency’s daily tracker showed. While that is highest number since July 29, it follows a day in which an inordinately low number of cases were reported. On Monday, DHS’ numbers showed only 266 new cases, but an agency spokesperson confirmed the system for local health departments to report their cases was down for a while Sunday.

The spokesperson would not say whether or not that computer glitch could have caused Monday’s figure to be depressed and, by extension, for Tuesday’s number to be inflated. Instead, she recommended tracking the running seven-day averages the agency tracks as a better way to determine the state’s success in battling COVI-19.

Tuesday’s cases did send that average soaring, to 747 cases per day over the past week. That’s the highest its been in nearly two weeks.

In addition to a high number of positive tests, the total number of tests came in notably higher than recent averages. With 981 of 11,844 tests coming back positive, the percent-positive for cases Tuesday sat at 8.3 percent. It also pushed the average percent-positive up to 8.5 percent, setting a new high point since testing ramped up in May.

Eight more deaths reported Tuesday sent the total number of people who have died from complications related to the coronavirus in Wisconsin to 1,130 since the outbreak began.

Of the 76,584 people who have tested positive, nearly one in ten cases are still active, DHS numbers show. Almost 68,000 people have recovered.

