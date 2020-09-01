Advertisement

Governor’s office announces no-interest loans for damaged Kenosha businesses

Many businesses were vandalized and looted, while others were burned to the ground in a night of violent protests following the police shooting of a Black man.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kenosha businesses that suffered damage in the last week can receive up to $20,000 in no-interest loans to help cover repair costs.

The loans can be used for cleanup and restoration services, operating expenses and temporary space, according to a news release on Tuesday from the governor’s office. The loans may also be used for payroll, repair and reconstruction work.

Gov. Tony Evers, Sen. Bob Wirch, Rep. Tod Ohnstad, Rep. Tim McGuire and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation made the announcement.

The loans will have a two-year repayment period, with the first payment deferred for at least six months.

“The people, businesses, and community of Kenosha are hurting, but they are strong and are looking to move forward united,” said Evers.

The WEDC allocated up to $1 million in funding for the loan program to assist the businesses. The governor and the WEDC will continue conversations with city and county officials about community needs and potential additional recovery assistance.

“After the tragedy, damage, and destruction the Kenosha community has witnessed, I hope we can now come together to heal and overcome divisiveness,” said Ohnstad. “As we look to the future, I appreciate this additional support from Gov. Evers to help us repair and rebuild the city we all love.”

WEDC will partner with Kenosha Area Business Alliance to administer the loans, and the governor’s office noted that businesses should contact the KABA directly to access the loans.

The governor declared a state of emergency in Kenosha on August 25.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

