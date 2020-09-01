Graceland, Levitt Shell vandalized with ’Defend the Police’ graffiti

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Two iconic locations in Memphis are tasked with cleaning graffiti from their walls.

Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” mark the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Blvd. and the Levitt Shell in Overton Park.

Both were found vandalized Tuesday morning.

Police haven’t said if they believe the two incidents are connected.

They are removing graffiti that appeared overnight in front of @VisitGraceland ⚠️Some pictures contain explicit language ⚠️ @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/Z8CWFUaWVD — Briseida Holguin (@BriseidaHolguin) September 1, 2020

A spokesperson for Graceland said they had no comment on the graffiti.

A spokesperson for Levitt Shell said this is the sixth time this year they’ve been vandalized. Elvis Presley gave his first paid concert at the bandshell in 1954.

Levitt Shell was found vandalized with graffiti. (Source: WMC)

Copyright 2020 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.