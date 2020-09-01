Health officials note importance of children keeping up with vaccinations despite virtual schooling

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many students may be starting the school year virtually this year, but county health officials want to remind parents that it is still important for their children to be up to date with vaccinations.

Public Health Madison and Dane County wrote in a news release that just because students are not in the classroom with other children, it doesn’t mean they can not be exposed to diseases like whooping cough or the flu.

Public Health also noted that they are especially concerned with flu season coinciding with the pandemic this fall and winter.

“We want kids, and their families, to get vaccinated for the flu early this year,” Immunization Coordinator for Public Health Madison & Dane County Sarah Hughes said. “Don’t wait until fall to do it, when flu will most likely be starting to circulate in our community.”

Public Health continued saying that routine childhood vaccinations can help prevent 14 diseases that used to be common in the United States.

“Don’t let your child fall behind on vaccines, putting them at risk of getting sick with the diseases they’re meant to prevent,” Hughes mentioned.

Health officials added that they offer free immunizations by appointment to uninsured children who are age 18 or younger.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.