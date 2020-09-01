Hop Haus opens Fitchburg location

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Opening a restaurant and brewery in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic is no easy task.

Sara and Phil Hoechst decided it was time to expand Hop Haus Brewing Company’s from one location in Verona, with a second location in Fitchburg.

“We looked at it as a positive thing, at this point,” said Sara Hoechst. “It was definitely challenging. There were delays and it was kind of scary while everything was shut down, but I think we are finding the silver lining and do what we can to make it through to the other side.”

The new location has a full bar, expanded menu, a family-friendly lawn area and rooftop deck.

There is also a canning line to bring all production of its beer in-house.

