How 2020 presidential polls compare to the 2016 election

By Tajma Hall
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As a historic election stands just two months away, Wisconsin remains a battleground state in the presidential race. NBC15 is digging into the data and found some similarities to 2016.

Right now, Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President, Joe Biden is favored by 49% of Wisconsin voters. President Trump sits at 44% support. This data is from the Marquette Law School Poll. In August of 2016, Hillary Clinton was in the lead with support from 46% of Wisconsin voters, compared to Trump’s 36%.

Now the question is, will history repeat itself?

“I would not be surprised to see a tightening of the race. We’ve seen a pretty consistent Biden lead of somewhere between 3 and 5 points over the last 12 months,” said Marquette Law School Poll Director, Charles Franklin.

Franklin says the next poll will reveal some critical information as much has happened since the last one was conducted.

“Historically we often see a tightening of the race following the conventions,” says Franklin. Voter reaction from both the DNC and RNC will be a factor, as well as protests and recent unrest in Kenosha.

“Has view of protests changed further and does it connect more with the President’s position and handling than it did over the summer when we didn’t see a connection between how people felt about protests and how they felt about his handling of them?”

Another key factor in the race will be voters who don’t plan to vote for Trump or Biden or those still undecided.

“That’s really something to watch. That was a major swing group right at the end of the 2016 election,” said Franklin. Another factor in the upcoming voter poll will be voter response to Biden’s announcement of VP pick Kamala Harris.

The new Marquette poll will be released mid next week.

