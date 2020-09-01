Kohl Center approved as site that may be used for in-person absentee voting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A spokeswoman for the University of Wisconsin- Madison confirmed Monday that the Kohl Center is an approved site that could be used for in-person absentee voting.

The university partners with the city clerk’s office to provide a number of spaces on campus for in-person absentee voting and voting on Election Day, the spokeswoman added.

While the athletic center was approved, Madison election day polling locations are not confirmed yet.

Fiserv Forum and Miller Park in Milwaukee will also serve as early voting sites for the general election.

The Milwaukee Bucks announced in a news release that the teams are opening up their facilities from Oct. 20 through Nov. 1 to help meet the increased demand for early voting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Miller Park will have early drive through voting for the election.

