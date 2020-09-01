Advertisement

Madison native featured as fashion model in this month’s “Vogue” magazine

Ryne Larson works as an associate designer for fashion label Marc Jacobs
Larson shows off a dress she helped design for fashion label Marc Jacobs
Larson shows off a dress she helped design for fashion label Marc Jacobs(Vogue)
By Tim Elliott
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison native who works in New York City as a fashion designer is featured as a model in this month’s issue of Vogue magazine.

“It was a very validating experience. Validating as a designer, validating as a woman, validating in so many ways,” said Ryne Larson.

The 29-year-old grew up on the west side of Madison and went to high school in Lake Mills. She graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City and has been living and working in the Big Apple ever since. Larson now works as an associate designer for Marc Jacobs, a well-known fashion label based in the city.

Larson is featured in a full-page spread and in the photo she’s wearing a light blue dress from Marc Jacobs that she helped design. She’s also wearing a surgical face mask and white gloves.

“I love it. At first, I saw it digitally on Instagram and I didn’t know how I felt because it was just weird to see and then I wanted to see the print and when I saw the print, I just couldn’t believe it,” she said. “Just holding Vogue, it’s always been my bible a bit as a kid and I’m very proud of it,”

Larson say she’s thankful her company has singled her out for her hard work.

“The company had nominated me to be a part of this feature which is a feature for unsung heroes in the fashion industry, “said Larson. “There is so many things that go into making a garment. It’s a lot more than people think,”

Larson is also a transgender woman. She hopes her confidence as a designer can help others just like her -- and anyone else who may need some encouragement -- to chase their dreams.

“I’m so open about who I am. If I had seen this when I was 14 -- I had no role models for who I wanted to be and I didn’t even know this could be my reality -- so I hope this can inspire somebody,” she said.

The September issue of Vogue is now available on newsstands. You can find Larson on page 272.

