Magnet fisherman finds real grenade while over the dam

Grenade found by the Dam in Beaver Dam Wi
Grenade found by the Dam in Beaver Dam Wi(Wayne Raabe jr (Burst))
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Someone who was magnet fishing on Monday afternoon over the dam fished out much more than just small metal pieces or lures- they found a real grenade.

The Beaver Dam Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that they received the report of a grenade being retrieved from the water around 4:40 p.m. at 222 Madison Street near the dam.

The person who fished out the grenade was “magnet fishing”, or throwing a powerful enough magnet into the water to gather metal objects in the bottom of rivers or lakes.

Police continued in the post that once they inspected the grenade and determined it was real, they also said it could have been “live” and detonated under the right circumstances. They contacted the Dane County Bomb Squad to determine the proper procedure to dispose of the grenade.

After the bomb squad saw pictures of the grenade and talking with the BDPD supervisors, the department wrote that they determined a team would come out to help with disposing of it.

The bomb squad said they were unable to confirm if the grenade was actually live, saying it had been in the water for such a long time, but that it was necessary to take precautions for safety.

BDPD added that the bridge over the dam was shut down for about two hours while the grenade was removed properly and determined safe by the bomb squad.

