MPD: Shirtless man swings large stick through grocery store

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A shirtless man allegedly swinging a large stick through a grocery store sent about a dozen customers running out of it on Friday night.

The suspect, 31-year-old Roger W. Jones was asked to leave the Festival Foods at 810 E. Washington Avenue earlier in the day for creating a disturbance. According to an incident report, Jones returned to the store around 7:50 p.m. and was swinging a large stick through the wine, beer and liquor section of the store.

MPD noted that this section of the store held many glass bottles. They also added Jones was not wearing a mask.

Police ordered the man to drop the stick, Jones said “Why?” and he struggled with the officers.

Police continued saying they were able to take Jones into custody on the tentative charges of disorderly conduct while armed, trespassing, resisting and bail jumping.

