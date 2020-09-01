MPD: Two men duel in the street for a bicycle using knife and belt

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two men who were fighting over a bicycle Monday afternoon got into a duel of sorts in the middle of the street.

The two men were arguing over the ownership of a bicycle around 3:00 p.m. on the 500 block of State Street, according to an incident report.

A witness said one man took out a small knife, then challenged the other to come get the bike. The other man unbuckled his belt and pulled it from his waist in response. He then started twirling it “helicopter-style”, attempting to defend himself from the man with the knife.

MPD continued saying they then arrived at the site of the duel and arrested the man with the knife for disorderly conduct while armed. They did not mention if they arrested the man with the belt.

