Nonprofits team up to promote awareness of issues faced by voters with disabilities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several nonprofit organizations will host an event to bring awareness to the issues faced by voters with disabilities.

A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired said Monday that Wisconsin does not currently have an ADA-compliant, accessible absentee ballot, meaning they may have barriers in voting this year as compared to previous elections.

Vision Forward, Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition, Disability Rights Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired will team up at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 for a Zoom and Facebook Live Event to discuss the issues faced by voters with disabilities.

Those who want to attend the event can register on the Vision Forward website, or on the Facebook event page.

