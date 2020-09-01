Overture Center launches new campaign to raise $1.5m, ensure future for arts community

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While many industries are facing challenges due to the pandemic, the arts industry is particularly struggling. In Madison, the Overture Center for the Arts has been closed since March 13 and does not expect to host performances until next year.

To make up for this loss and to ensure a future for the Madison arts community, the Overture is launching the Intermission Campaign with the goal of raising $1.5 million by Dec. 31, 2020.

According to a release issued Tuesday, gifts will be used to create virtual opportunities, support a safe return to in-person programs and performances and maintain the Overture Center as it hopes to attract people to the downtown area economic recovery.

“We need your help to bring back live performance and to support the jobs impacted by this closure, the downtown economy and our city’s quality of life,” said Overture VP of Development Emily Gruenewald.

Donations may be made online at overture.org/give.

