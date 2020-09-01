Advertisement

Payroll tax delays start today

(KWQC)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Tuesday, employers can start withholding payroll tax deductions from employees. However, it may be a good idea to hold on to the extra cash.

Here’s how it will work:

President Donald Trump’s executive order defers the 6.2% tax that workers pay toward social security through Dec. 31. However, employees still have to pay back everything they owe by April 30 of next year.

If the employer opts-into the deferral, employees can expect to get smaller paychecks starting in January as employers start deducting more to make up for what won’t get taken out this year.

Employees are only eligible if their bi-weekly paychecks are $4000 or less.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Madison native featured as fashion model in this month’s “Vogue” magazine

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Tim Elliott
Larson is a fashion designer but recently found herself on the other side of the camera.

News

UPDATE: Man arrested, woman still on the run after overnight chase

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Officials say the incident started when the pair ran away during a traffic stop late Monday night.

National Politics

Poll: Majority of Americans intend to vote early this November

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC News
Fifty-two percent of adults say they will vote early — with 19 percent saying they’d vote early in person and another 33 percent saying they will vote by mail.

Local

Sheriff’s Office releases name of 70-year-old pedestrian killed in Columbia Co. wreck

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the 70-year-old pedestrian killed Friday when he was struck by an out-of-control vehicle.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Community members demand action after special session

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Possible live grenade fished out of Beaver Dam

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Boarded up stores back in place on State Street

Updated: 12 hours ago

Local

Community members take concerns to the streets of downtown Madison

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Brittney Ermon
Community members took to the streets downtown Monday night, following a special session called by Gov. Tony Evers to pass a package of bills on policing policies that ended with no action.

Local

Magnet fisherman finds possibly live, real grenade while over the dam

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Someone who was magnet fishing on Monday afternoon over the dam fished out much more than just small metal pieces or lures- they found a real grenade.