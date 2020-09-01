Advertisement

Phillies acquire reliever David Phelps from Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher David Phelps throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher David Phelps throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired right-hander David Phelps from the Milwaukee Brewers before baseball’s trade deadline.

Phelps is the fourth reliever to join the Phillies in a trade in 10 days. They got Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree from the Red Sox and David Hale from the Yankees on Aug. 21.  

The 33-year-old Phelps is 2-3 with a 2.77 ERA in 12 games this season. He has struck out 20 and allowed only seven hits, four earned runs and two walks in 13 innings.

