Phillies acquire reliever David Phelps from Brewers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired right-hander David Phelps from the Milwaukee Brewers before baseball’s trade deadline.

Phelps is the fourth reliever to join the Phillies in a trade in 10 days. They got Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree from the Red Sox and David Hale from the Yankees on Aug. 21.

The 33-year-old Phelps is 2-3 with a 2.77 ERA in 12 games this season. He has struck out 20 and allowed only seven hits, four earned runs and two walks in 13 innings.

