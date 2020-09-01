Advertisement

Police: Dallas man admits to killing wife, two children for being too loud

Police took 57-year-old James Webb into custody on capital murder charges after officers found his wife and her two sons, ages 13 and 16, dead inside of their Dallas apartment.
Police took 57-year-old James Webb into custody on capital murder charges after officers found his wife and her two sons, ages 13 and 16, dead inside of their Dallas apartment.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News) - Dallas police say officers found the bodies of three people in an apartment after a man called an alarm company and said he’d killed his wife and two children.

According to a police statement, 57-year-old James Webb was taken into custody Monday morning and charged with capital murder, a capital felony.

Officers found Webb’s wife and her two sons, ages 13 and 16, dead inside of their Dallas apartment. Police say Webb admitted to fatally shooting the three victims in a later interview.

An arrest report released by Dallas police says shortly after Webb and his wife woke up, they began arguing because the suspect said he had a headache and the rest of the family was being too loud. Police say Webb then shot his wife at least twice, killing her, and fatally shot the teenage boys afterward.

After an hour, Webb contacted 911 through his emergency medical alert device and admitted to the crimes, according to police.

In an interview, Webb allegedly said he “was tired of all three of the victims yelling and telling him there was nothing wrong with him, so he shot them.”

Webb’s bond will be determined by a Dallas County Magistrate.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest News

News

Community members demand action after special session

Updated: 54 minutes ago

National

Deaths, worries about assistance mount after Hurricane Laura

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As evacuated Lake Charles residents began returning home, many worried that they wouldn’t have enough support from the both the federal and state governments as they face a rebuilding process certain to take several months, if not longer.

News

Possible live grenade fished out of Beaver Dam

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Boarded up stores back in place on State Street

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Local

Community members take concerns to the streets of downtown Madison

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Brittney Ermon
Community members took to the streets downtown Monday night, following a special session called by Gov. Tony Evers to pass a package of bills on policing policies that ended with no action.

Local

Magnet fisherman finds possibly live, real grenade while over the dam

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Someone who was magnet fishing on Monday afternoon over the dam fished out much more than just small metal pieces or lures- they found a real grenade.

Local

Nonprofits team up to promote awareness of issues faced by voters with disabilities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Several nonprofit organizations will host an event to bring awareness to the issues faced by voters with disabilities.

Local

Candidate draws criticism over meme about Wisconsin shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Republican congressional nominee is facing criticism for a social media post, which he later deleted, of a meme that appeared to support a teenager charged with killing two people during protests in Wisconsin.

Baseball

Phillies acquire reliever David Phelps from Brewers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired right-hander David Phelps from the Milwaukee Brewers before baseball’s trade deadline.

Sports

Bucks drop game one against the Heat, 115-104

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
Milwaukee opened the second round the NBA playoffs with 115-104 a loss to the Miami Heat. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored just 18 points on 6-12 shooting while pulling down 10 rebounds and nine assists.