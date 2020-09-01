Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office releases name of 70-year-old pedestrian killed in Columbia Co. wreck

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries in the wreck
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Friday, August 28, 2020, along Tipperary Road, in the town of Dekorra.
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Friday, August 28, 2020, along Tipperary Road, in the town of Dekorra.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the 70-year-old pedestrian killed Friday when he was struck by an out-of-control vehicle.

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office identified him as David J. Hepler, of Poynette. They have not released the name of the driver of the vehicle that struck him.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Hepler was walking along Tipperary Road around 2:46 p.m. when an eastbound vehicle went off the right side of the road and the driver overcorrected. Investigators say the van started spinning and crossed the road where it struck the walking man.

The vehicle then went up a retaining wall and rolled over, the Sheriff’s Office report continued. The driver, a 76-year-old Dane man, ended up trapped in the van and had to be freed by members of the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Dept. He reportedly suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash. Sheriff Roger Brandner added that speed was a factor in the crash, noting that the speed limit where the crash occurred is 25 mph.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

