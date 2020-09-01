Suspect escapes Mobil gas station after armed robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An armed robber escaped with cash from a Mobil gas station on 3101 N. Sherman Ave. Monday evening despite a physical struggle with a gas station employee.

Police say the suspect – with an outline of a handgun in their waist band – entered the gas station and demanded money from the clerk when the register was open for a different customer.

After grabbing cash the suspect fled but the clerk followed, yelling at another Mobil employee to tackle the suspect. Police say a brief struggle occurred between the suspect and employee, causing the gun to drop away, but the suspect was able to escape and was not located.

Police determined the gun was fake; they are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.